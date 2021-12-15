Who is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the Indian candidate who is the new Miss Universe | People | Entertainment

The most beautiful woman in the world is an actress, model, and advocate for female empowerment.

The most beautiful woman in the world is from India, she is 21 years old and her name is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. It was crowned this Sunday, December 12, in the 70th edition of the contest in the port of Eliat, in Israel.

Kaur Sandhu is an actress and model, but she did not take the crown only for her indisputable beauty but for all the range of qualities she possesses. Among them, his life motto: “Wonderful things happen to those who do not stop believing, trying, learning and being grateful.”

This was the election of Harnaaz Sandhu from India as Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 is a woman who is fond of yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess. In addition, she considers herself a complete advocate for female empowerment and health. Based on her convictions, she is the author of the Hear It From Maa podcast that she shares on Instagram, where she and her mother, gynecologist Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, share tips on intimate health.

Regarding the empowerment of women, for their constitutional rights, education, profession and freedom of choice. And in this regard, he gave a message of reflection at the gala last Sunday.

“Stop comparing yourself to others and let’s start talking about more important things in the world. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leaders of your own lives, “he said.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, after becoming Miss Universe 2021. EFE / EPA / ATEF SAFADI

Photo: EFE

The new sovereign supported the women’s movement #MeToo and he felt empathy for those women who have begun to speak about their past. She assured that it takes a lot of courage to tell it and encourages all women who have gone through these circumstances to dare to break the silence. “We are here to embrace ourselves to empower all women. There are those who are going through a lot of suffering or a lot, you know, domestic violence, torture and whatever is happening within them, “he said.

Finally, the actress and model also added: “If we can do it, then everyone can do it, if I can be the voice of my life, then they can also be the voice of their lives. For this reason, through the passion for beauty, we want to embrace each and every one of the women who are seeing this, who aspire to be the leader of their life ”.

EILAT. The Indian Harnaaz Sandhu poses at the Yam Suf hotel after being crowned the new Miss Universe 2021. EFE / Pablo Duer

Photo: EFE

Her participation was one of the most memorable in Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu meowed after giving an emotional message mentioned above; And despite that, and the multiple memes that circulated on the Internet, the judges determined that she would be the successor to Andrea Meza.

The winner is 1.76 meters tall and was born in the district of Chandigarh, one of the first planned cities in India after gaining its independence from the British Crown.. (AND)