Who is the head of Area IV Neurology in Asturias?

The Management of the Sanitary Area IV of the Health Service of the Principality of Asturias has appointed Miguel Angel Llaneza Head of the Neurology Service, in the Neuroscience Clinical Management Area of ​​the Health Area IV.

Given the proposal of the Valuation Commission, Management has considered Llaneza the highest scoring candidate, as stated in the Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BOPA). The Asturian neurologist was re-elected coordinator of the Demyelinating Diseases Study Group of the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN) in January 2021.

Until now it was the Head of the Neurology Service of the Ferrol University Hospital Complex, where he was the coordinator and head of the Monographic Consultation on Demyelinating Diseases.

Llaneza is Bachelor of Medicine and General Surgery from the University of Oviedo, doctor of Medicine from the University of La Coruña and specialist in Neurology from the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo.

He is also the author of numerous scientific articles and book chapters, always related to neurological diseases, in addition to teaching various undergraduate, postgraduate and MIR training courses.

Finally, Llaneza is a permanent member of the Sergas regional commission for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and is part of the Asturian Neurological Society and the Galician Neurology Society, of which he was president for several years.