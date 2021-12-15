Why should you notify the crew immediately if you lose your mobile phone on a plane

There are many ways to become a ‘persona non grata’ on an airplane trip. From getting drunk before boarding and making a fuss with the crew or the rest of the passengers (this would be the most witty), until you take off your shoes in the middle of the journey to get your pedicure. Any act that involves a nuisance to the already annoying fact that traveling by plane represents, especially for those people who feel a phobia or a lot of nerves every time they have to take one, can cause tension to skyrocket between people with the that you share space for the duration of the trip.

But if there is something that you could never forgive yourself, basically because it can be the trigger for a fatal outcome for everyone, it is losing your mobile between the seat gap and the window. The same thing happened to a passenger on a flight in 2018 traveling to Melbourne, who unfortunately dropped his mobile in said hole. Of course, the man bent down to find it and retrieve it, but he did not have time, since suddenly the phone began to burn, as reported by ‘The New York Post’.

“Passengers must remember never to move their seat for any reason if their phone is dropped or lost during a flight”

Everything got complicated. The incident reached such a point that the aircraft had to divert to Sydney as a precaution. Meanwhile, inside the plane, lThe hostesses strove to put out the fire that could have cost everyone their lives with a fire extinguisher. Since then, Australian airlines have constantly warned that passengers should contact a member of the crew if they lose their mobile on the way.

The reason for such a fire? The lithium batteries that mobile phones have, which are highly flammable in case of crushing them with some metallic element. “Smartphones can fall into the bottom mechanism of aircraft seats and crush when the seat moves,” stated the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. “This can damage the lithium battery in your phone, which can cause the battery to overheat and cause a fire. “

“Passengers must remember never to move their seat for any reason if it is lost during a flight,” emphasized the association. “You always have to ask the crew for help in the airplane cabin, which should sound the alarm immediately in case the phone is damaged in this situation. ”

Old incidents

The funny thing is that it is not the first time that an incident like this has happened in this way on a flight. In August of this year, despite being so marked by the coronavirus crisis, the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight caught fire before taking off due to a damaged mobile phone, lor that caused all the passengers to evacuate the aircraft.

Two other similar incidents also occurred in 2018. One of them was during the month of July, when a video was leaked in the newspaper ‘The Sun’ in which passengers of a Ryanair flight were seen escaping through an emergency conduit after a mobile phone battery will catch fire minutes before takeoff. In February of that year, a video also appeared showing a passenger bag from the China Southern company bursting into flames in the upper hand luggage compartments.

Therefore, above all do not leave any electronic material, mobile or tablet, in checked luggage. Lest the plane explode in the air mid-flight. “I would be more concerned if a fire occurred in the lower cellar,” he commented. Patrick Smith, pilot of the airline Onlinetravel, to the British newspaper. “If one of these occurred, the crew would not be able to detect the problem or prevent its rapid expansion. The warehouses are equipped with fire suppression systems, but these are not as effective against this particular type of fire. “