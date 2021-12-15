WINTER BASEBALL – Juan Francisco excels in the Giants’ victory over Licey

The Gigantes del Cibao snapped a two-win streak for the Tigres del Licey with a 4-0 win on Tuesday night in the game held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium in the continuation of the winter baseball tournament.

It was the third defeat for the Blues at the hands of the Francomacorisanos with four victories in their favor. Now they put their record at 19-18 and are two games away from the first place that the Giants occupy precisely with a record of 21-16.

Indigo starter Albert Abreu’s stay in the box was short as he couldn’t be helped by the defense of his teammates who made two costly mistakes in the Giants’ four-lap rally at the top of the third inning that was key to his victory. .

Abreu (3-3), in his short work allowed four runs to the beat of five hits, with two walks and a strikeout in 2.1 innings to be the losing pitcher. Frank Garcés also shot for the Blues with two innings and two thirds of a hit, a walk and three strikeouts. He was relieved by Elvin Rodriguez, who worked perfect in two innings of two strikeouts.

Reliever Jim Fuller won (2-0) by taking the last out in the fifth inning.

The Giants made four touchdowns in the top of the third off the Tigers starter Albert Abreu. After Luis Marte delivering the first fly out to second baseman, José Sirí and Hanser Alberto reached base on errors. Jordany Valdespín negotiated a transfer for Marcell Ozuna, Juan Francisco and Moisés Sierra to hit RBI singles to make the game 4-0.

For the Tigers, Sergio Alcántara hit two hits; Nomar Mazara, Michael De La Cruz and Chris Owings each linked a single.

For the Giants, Moisés Sierra dispatched two hits and pushed two laps; Marcell Ozuna went 4-2 with a run scored; Luis Marte and Juan Francisco hit unstoppable.