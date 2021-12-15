Workers Demand More Safety at New York Construction Sites | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

by this fact contagions, 23detecting micron infectionsat four times the rate.Better work conditionsand greater protection was whatthey asked this afternoon a group ofconstruction workersduring a memorial vigilof a colleague who diedfall into the void on Wednesdaypassed in brooklyn.Filippo Ferreti tells us thatpaó.>> we came towork, not die.by: diego caóde este scaffoldon the 12th floor, where I cleaned thebuilding crystals. herethe husband ofYolanda.>> he called me and I felt, he couldhave been him or any ofour mates.filippo: that’s lateseveral workers aregathered to remember theircompanion deceased, and forask for more security inconstruction sites.>> too obvious why thiscompany has a lot to doanswer the wrongful death ofcompany is over 14accidents to his credit, and onoperating.we arrived at 85 brooklyn.filippo: Friday fell fromthe 12th floor diego, you faced.another year he fell preciselyfrom this this suspended scaffolding.At first glance, it seems to me somethingvery precarious, very fragile.to know what I should haveto really be ainstrument accompanies you forbe really an instrumentaccompanies 1 point that shouldhave this scaffold to>> must have a securitybasic for the person, whosafety harness, yourprotection such as helmet, boots,be watched by a personsite supervisor whohelp protect yourself and avoidaccidents like these.>> you can see twolevels.It is very rare in the city ascaffolding of that kind.the inspectors foundunsafe conditions. becausedetermined a stop to allconstruction operations.precisely behind thesebarricades, last fridayDiego Rodíguez fell.fell from the 12th floor of thisedifice.according to the coalition ofempowerment of the newimmigrants from new york,in the last 10 years