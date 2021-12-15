As is customary every month, Xbox shows us the games that are coming for the Xbox Game Pass service as we already told you, but also the new inclusions that come to the Cloud Gaming service, as part of the Ultimate subscription. Now, the titles that arrive with touch controls to the service have been published, with a great variety of them, as well as one soon to be released.

Through Xbox Wire, the list of games being added has been published, as well as new releases taking place this week, such as the long-awaited and attractive The Gunk. Also, touch controls have been added to 10 games, increasing the number of these for being quite popular among the Xbox community.

Xbox Adds Touch Controls to 10 More Games on Cloud Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök release date confirmed

The list of games below:

Astria ascending

Backbone

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

I am fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

Saber

The Gunk (Coming soon)

Last updated on 2020-12-12. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.