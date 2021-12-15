Yuridia reveals that she would like to collaborate with Lalo Mora, but is scared for this reason | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.-The Sonoran singer Yuridia revealed that he would like to do a collaboration with Lalo Mora, but it scares him.

In an interview with him Golden scorpion, the beautiful woman joked and said:

“I would like to collaborate with Lalo Mora but it scares me because a chiche grabbed me… and that’s not cool. “

It should be remembered that Lalo Mora was recorded touching a fan on her breasts and caused a stir on social media.

In videos broadcast on the Internet, Mora and one of her fans were seen posing for a photo at the end of the presentation she had in Pico Rivera, California.

At the end of taking the photo, the interpreter of “My new house” takes the opportunity to insert a hand into the woman’s blouse to touch her breast without consent.









What other artists would you like to collaborate with Yuridia?

The former Academician pointed out that she would love to sing with Panteon Rococo.

“Can you imagine … it would be very cab $% #, right? Yes, I would love it … Doctor Shenka, call me, baby!”, He sent her to say through the microphones of Alex Montiel.

He also said that he likes it a lot Pablo Alboran.

“I would like to work with Pablo, because he sings incredible and composes even better,” he said.