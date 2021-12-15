Zoraida Gómez generates controversy by posting a photo with Vicente Fernández on Instagram

The legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez He died on Sunday, December 12, after spending five months in the hospital as a result of a domestic accident. Many celebrities, both his compatriots and admirers from other countries, have wanted to pay tribute to him on social networks, including the actress Zoraida Gomez. She decided to remember him by sharing the following anecdote about Chente, whom he defined as “a great artist and a great human being.” “You gave me my first kiss, I will always remember you.” The interpreter, known for her work on the soap opera “Rebel”, also published in his stories of Instagram a photo of this moment in question, in which Vicente appears holding her in his arms as a child and giving her a kiss on the lips.

The controversy has not taken long to unleash due in large part to the fact that the musician was accused in life of behaving inappropriately with his fans, and the singer Lupita castro He maintains that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. Last January, Vicente had to end up giving a rare interview from his ranch to apologize after the leak of an image in which he appeared touching the breast of a young admirer while they posed together for the camera, and clarify that it had not occurred notice where he had placed his hand. At the moment, Zoraida has removed the image and has not wanted to say anything more about it.

