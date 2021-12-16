350 million dollars in bitcoins lost in a landfill

Those who fiddled with bitcoin in its early days and took it seriously are now millionaires. Those who took tests and let it pass, thinking that cryptocurrency would never have value, missed a unique opportunity. James Howells, an Australian man who initially mined bitcoins, has spent years looking for a fortune that he did not care about.

The The New Yorker tells the odyssey of this Newport resident who has more than 350 million dollars in bitcoins and does not know where. Well yeah, you know the key is in a big landfill. But nothing else. You have to search through all the garbage and they will not let you. He is tied hand and foot by municipal regulations.

The value of bitcoin has risen to unsuspected levels

Howells mined 7,500 bitcoins in just one week. It amused him to enter the world of cryptocurrencies at a time when practically nothing was known about them. It was out of simple curiosity: he did not give importance to the possible value that bitcoin could have and got rid of the hard disk in which he kept the passwords of his digital wallet, in which the mined cryptos were.

The passwords for these wallets are very difficult to guess as they consist of 64 letters and numbers. So, not knowing it or having it noted elsewhere, he has spent years trying to find the hard drive and then recover the data. He has left everything – his job and his partner – to organize this mission with which he would be able to recover the 350 million dollars that one day he threw away.





In this scenario you face two big problems: the dump where the hard disk can be is huge; and, on the other hand, the Newport city council does not give you the permits to remove all the garbage, since that would entail environmental damage.

Without permission you cannot touch a garbage bag

Howells, in an attempt to seduce the authorities, has offered to donate 25% of the fortune, if he can find it, to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the city. In addition, he has ensured that the excavation will go to his account and risk thanks to the help of a group of investors. This offer has also been kindly declined.

Therefore, this Australian will have to continue negotiating with the city council and find the right offer so that he can twist his arm. Until you get the blessing of Newport City Council, you won’t be able to begin your search in the delimited area where the hard drive might be. And you don’t want to start mining again, since years ago it was much simpler and cheaper.



