5 children die after inflatable castle blows up

Dramatic rescue of a child at sea 1:01

(CNN) – Five children died and four others were seriously injured after they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle blown up in the air by the wind at a school event in Australia.

Children at Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport, on Tasmania’s north coast, were celebrating the end of the school year when the tragedy struck.

“Nine fifth and sixth grade students from Hillcrest Elementary School fell from a height of about 10 meters after a significant local wind event caused a jumping castle and several inflatable ‘zorb’ balls to rise into the air around 10 am, “Tasman Police said in a statement.

Among the five deceased children there are two girls and two boys; the gender of a fifth child who later died in hospital is unknown. Four other children remain in the hospital with serious injuries. Normally, sixth graders are between the ages of 10 and 12.

“On a day when these children were supposed to be celebrating their last day of elementary school, instead, we all mourn their loss,” Commissioner Darren Hine said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“Our hearts break for the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of those children who left too soon,” he said.

Emergency services, including helicopters, were dispatched to the school to treat the injured and transport some to hospital.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with families and the school community at large, and also with our first responders,” Police Commander Debbie Williams told reporters at the school Thursday.

“There is no doubt that this has been a very conflictive and distressing scene. Counseling is being offered to families affected by this in the school community alongside first responders,” he said.

Hillcrest Elementary School urged parents to pick up their children from school as it closed early.

The bouncy castle was one of many prizes organized for students as part of “Big Day In,” according to the school’s Facebook page. Other activities included a water play area and Zorb balls.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of all Tasmanians as I express my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of all those affected by today’s tragedy,” said Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein. .

“On a day when school children are celebrating the end of the term so close to Christmas, it is simply inconceivable that this shocking incident occurred.”