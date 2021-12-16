$ 50 million deal between Astros and Justin Verlander is approved by MLB

Justin Verlander’s two-year, $ 50 million deal with the Houston Astros received formal approval from Major League Baseball, industry sources told ESPN, even at a time when the owners have locked players out in the labor battle. in progress.

Verlander reached an agreement with Houston last month before the collective agreement expired, and there were no problems because of his physical condition; Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and is still on track to pitch in 2022. The deal was presented to MLB on the night of Dec. 1, in the final hours before the collective bargaining agreement expired.



As far as Verlander’s field is concerned, the deal was a done deal, and as far as the Astros are concerned, it was a done deal. The determining factor for MLB was that it was signed and executed before the deadline.

But Major League Baseball did not formally sign the agreement before the lockout went into effect.

However, MLB and the Players Association have worked on final approval of Verlander’s contract and it was signed before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Your agreement for 2022 (and 2023) is already in effect.