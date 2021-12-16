A 5G mobile for 265 euros? This OnePlus has a lot to say

The Chinese firm brings us a complete smartphone with 5G for less than 300 euros.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G it can be yours for just 265 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese device arrives next to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, more than decent numbers.

The OnePlus smartphone has a beautiful design, an AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors and even 5G connectivity. It is very difficult to find such complete options below 300 euros, this is a very interesting purchase.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord CE

The Asian mobile has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. As we pointed out in its analysis, it incorporates a nice touch back that hides dirt and fingerprints really well.

Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 750G. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you can make the leap to 5G connectivity. Not only do you get the peace of mind that it delivers smooth performance, but the fact that you can demand more of it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W

NFC and 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE arrives with 3 cameras on the rear: we met with a 64 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel target sensor. In the little hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera to take the best selfies.

His battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500 mAh and has a fast technology of fast charge 30W. In addition, it comes with a fingerprint reader under the screen, facial unlocking, NFC And till 5G connectivity, you will be able to enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You take home a complete smartphone, well designed and with 5G connectivity. All this for less than 270 euros and a few months after its launch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a very good buy, even a great gift for these dates. Don’t overthink it, the offer is limited.

