Abinader leads Air Force academy graduation

President Luis Abinader headed this Wednesday the Twentieth Graduation of Cadets, of the Zoilo Hermógenes García 2018-2021 Class of the Dominican Air Force Academy (FARD).

At the event, some 36 new officers were graduated, who are dressed with a degree in Aeronautical Sciences and with the rank of second lieutenant. Of these, three are women and three are Panamanian nationals.

The graduates Phabber Alejandro Santana Domínguez, graduating with honor; Dave Vargas Robles, graduating distinguished; Francisco René Alvarado Sánchez, academic merit; Joel Gabriel Nova Nova, distinguished conduct; and Ángel Antonio Medina Pineda, military spirit; They were recognized for their academic awards and military skills demonstrated during their four years of training at the General Academy of the Pilot Brigade, Frank Andrés Féliz Miranda.

The director of the academy, pilot colonel Juan Ramón Pimentel, urged graduates to never give up and that regardless of the field of profession to which they dedicate themselves, always “give their best.”

“These young graduates began taxiing aboard an aircraft as cadets and managed to land as graduates in aeronautical sciences … Starting a flight full of challenges and sacrifices, we have given you the tools so that you can use them to pursue your own destiny and the of this institution “, expressed Pimentel Peña.

The head of state was in charge of taking the oath of the 36 graduates.

Also participating in the event were the Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; Major General Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa, General Commander of the Air Force; the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then; among others.