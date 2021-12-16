According to the Bank of England, cryptocurrencies can be worth zero

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe spoke about the dangers of cryptocurrencies in England and on a global scale.

Today, 9.8 million Britons have already acquired digital currencies and digital asset trading exchanges like Coinbase already have more than 100,000 active users nationwide, according to a CyberCrew report.

This figure worries English bankers and Cunliffe said that the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country represents “a danger to the traditional financial system”.

According to his own calculations, 0.1% of UK household wealth is invested in cryptocurrencies and calculates that a Briton has an average of $ 300 British pounds invested in cryptocurrencies.

“Cryptocurrencies are growing very fast and their price can vary considerably and theoretically or practically they could fall to zero. If the value of cryptocurrencies falls suddenly, it could have a knock-on effect. And banks should be prepared to contain those risks and the British, “said the deputy governor of the Bank of England in public statements.

“The point that concerns us is how and when will cryptocurrencies be integrated into the financial system when a big price correction hits. This could really affect other markets and financial players,” argued Cunliffe.

The Bank of England’s plan against the expansion of cryptocurrencies

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England stated that The banking sector is preparing new standards and regulations to curb the adoption and expansion of cryptocurrencies in the country.

“We need to roll up our sleeves and move on so that when this becomes a much bigger problem, we actually have the regulatory framework to contain the risks.”Cunliffe warned.