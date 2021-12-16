Actress, singer and admirer of Arturo Beltrán Leyva: Who was Tania Mendoza, shot to death in front of her son

They assassinated Tania in Cuernavaca, Morelos (Photo: Instagram/@tania.mendoza.7739814)

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 14, the actress and singer Tania Mendoza was killed in a sports unit north of Cuernavaca, Morelos. The woman killed at 42 by a man who managed to escape after shooting him several timesShe was the mother of an 11-year-old boy and had an artistic career of more than two decades.

The first reports indicate that Tania had taken her son to soccer training at the Estrada Sports Unit, known as ‘Felinos’, located in the Lomas de Cortés neighborhood, north of Cuernavaca. There she was attacked, presumably in front of the minor, by a subject who entered the sports module after getting off a motorcycle where his accomplice was waiting for him.

According to local media, Tania was shot in the chest, causing her death instantly. Until now, no people have been arrested for this crime and an investigation is expected to clarify the femicide.

He alternated in palenques with figures such as Vicente Fernández, Joan Sebastian and Sergio Vega (Photo: File)

The actress, real name María Guadalupe Torres Mendoza, was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and was born on April 5, 1979. He participated in multiple films (more than 200) of the so-called ‘series b’ or ‘low budget’, some of which told stories related to the world of drug trafficking. Mendoza stood out especially with the 2005 film The mere queen of the south, production in which he shared credits with Toño Infante, Rafael Goyri and Jorge Ortín.

The artist had already been a victim, in 2010 she was kidnapped along with her husband and son (Photo: Instagram/@tania.mendoza.7739814)

The artist had some appearances on the small screen and in plays. He got to get small roles in soap operas, being the most relevant The price of your love, where she played the character of Shandira, in 1999; For your love, in 2000, and The privilege of commanding, parodic cut.

In addition to her role as ‘Amelia Mendoza’ in the video-home 2005, Tania participated in films such as The Queen of the Pacific, The Tejano lady, Gañanes de la Bahia, 100 kilos of lead, The Lord of Sinaloa, Federal Ambush, The Rude Barbie, Halloween Y Day of the Dead. Tania shared the stage in the play Mom takes our boyfriends away with Angelica María; with the character of ‘Rebeca’.

In addition to her acting career, Tania also developed a career as a singer with which she managed to record five studio productions in which she performed her versions of songs composed by great figures from the Mexican region.

Tania Mendoza was recognized for her participation in the film “La mera reina del Sur” (Photo: Twitter)

Mendoza managed in his last years to carry out his career as a regional singer that took her on concert tours throughout the Mexican Republic, being the palenques the places where he performed the most with his show, where he came to alternate with figures such as Vicente Fernández, Joan Sebastian and Sergio Vega. Mendoza had his most prolific time as a singer in the town’s theaters, between 2008 and 2011.

His recording career spans albums They didn’t let us, I woke up in your arms, Treacherous blow, Blood on the stones Y I changed you.

Weeks ago, Tania evoked her time as a singer (Photo Instagram @ taniamendoza5)

In addition to songs classified as gruperos, norteños and rancheros, Tania had in her musical repertoire the so-called narco corridos. On the Instagram profile of the also model It is possible to find references to the drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva, aka the Barbas, one of the bloodiest lords of the Latin American mafia, who was killed by the army in 2009.

The attack would have occurred in front of the little boy, whom Tania was taking to his soccer training (Photo Instagram @ taniamendoza5)

The narco, who has been linked lately with Galilea Montijo and other figures of fame after the launch of the book Emma and other narco women, by journalist Anabel Hernández, appears in the feed of Tania Mendoza, who expressed admiration and affection for him.

“My pimp, we love you”, “Always in our hearts, we love you, I love you“Said the actress along with photographs of illustrations of the deceased criminal.

In the Instagram profile of the deceased you can find references to Arturo Beltrán Leyva ‘El Barbas’ (Photo: Screenshot)

The artist had already suffered an attack in 2010 when she was kidnapped along with her husband and son, who was six months old at the time, which led to death threats in consecutive years. It has transpired that the authorities will investigate the murder taking into account said threats that did not stop.

The state police implemented an operation to find those responsible, although so far there have been no detainees. The last Instagram post of the woman was a meme, but in her posts She spoke repeatedly about unfaithful men, envy, and shared her son’s trainings.

Tania participated in numerous films themed about drug trafficking, she also performed narcocorrido (Photo Instagram @ taniamendoza5)

At the moment, the Secretary of Government of Morelos, Pablo Ojeda Cárdenas, has not provided information: “As in all cases of intentional homicides of women, femicides are an issue that has us occupied in the Coordination Table for Peace, so we will work in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office so that there is no impunity ”.

