Adamari López answers the million dollar question: How do you see that Toni is already with her partner? Gossip No Like Exposes

“Terrific,” said Adamari López when the journalist asked him: “How do you see that Toni -Costa- is already with her partner, has it become official? ” And it is that for days it has been said that indeed Evelyn Beltrán, also known as “La Bichota”, is the new love of the famous Spanish choreographer.

The situation was difficult to avoid for Adamari López, who was approached just as she was coming down from the judges’ area of ​​the Miss Universe, a contest that took place in Israel.

The first question with which the journalist attracted her made her stop and answer with complete calm and happiness, was about how she felt about this experience, being a judge for the first time in a beauty event as important as Miss Universe. Quiet. Happy. Smiling. Adamari López responded. The second question, the last one the journalist asked, erased Adamari’s smile, who answered yes, but when she smiled she no longer did it like when he called her for the first time.

“Terrific,” said Alaïa’s mother. And it is that the fact that Toni Costa is showing himself in public, supposedly with his new love, is what has made many media such as Gossip No Like assert or verify that what they say is true. And if to this is added that Adamari has been saying for weeks that she and Toni are not going to return. Well, for many all this makes even more sense.

