Adamari López breaks the silence after attacks for ‘discrimination’ against the Paraguayan candidate in the 2021 Miss Universe

In this 70th edition of miss Universe In 2021, the nine judges of the contest had the difficult task of choosing who would be the universal winner among the three candidates who reached the final round. Miss Paraguay, Miss India and Miss South Africa were the finalists chosen by the jury to occupy the three main positions.

By unanimous decision, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, representative of India, was crowned the new Miss Universe 2021, but this caused some controversy, as Internet users assured that Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay, must have been the winner.

Adamari López, who participated as a judge in this edition, was involved in this controversy, because users on social networks assured that the Puerto Rican allegedly made a discriminatory comment about the Paraguayan candidate but later repented and deleted it.

Especially the fans of Nadia Ferreira have attacked Adamari saying that she had an “unprofessional” behavior for not choosing the Paraguayan.

Given this, the presenter of “Hoy Día” broke the silence and clarified what happened and if indeed she made a negative comment about the candidate.

In an interview with Chiquibaby, her partner from the program, she confessed why she chose India to be crowned as the most beautiful woman in the universe, because for her, this was the one who stood out the most throughout the contest and showed total confidence in her final question .

However, he also assured that both Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa could have won the contest, since he considers them just as beautiful and intelligent as the one born in India.

“Any of the three could have won, India won because she was constant in her correct answers, she was confident in her answers and that made her worthy of her crown. Although Miss Paraguay and South Africa answered very well, the one that stood out the most in the final question was India and it seems that we agreed because it was the winner“Said Adamari.

New controversy

Regarding the alleged discrimination that they accuse her, she said that at no time did she speak badly of Nadia Ferreira and even, at the end of the contest, she was able to approach her and express how beautiful and intelligent she is.

“There is a lot of controversy about that… I met her at the end of the contest, I congratulated her and told her that she had done a wonderful job that she could also have been the winner, that was the only thing I commented”, He revealed.

This controversy does not seem to have much importance for the Puerto Rican, since she feels calm with her participation and is certain that she has not made any discriminatory comment.

He also commented that this experience was enjoyed a lot, because despite his long artistic career, he had never participated as a jury in such an important beauty contest.

“I enjoyed it a lot, it was a new experience for me and it was exciting to be able to meet and see how these girls develop”, He declared.