Adamari López dances very sensual with a telenovela gallant: VIDEO

Adamari Lopez has once again triumphed in his artistic career after passing as judge in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Despite having a busy schedule, she also takes time to enjoy every moment of the day with one of the things he likes to do the most.

Now, the driver is in Miami again ready for Christmas celebrations, so he met with his colleagues from Telemundo.

As part of the December festivities, the actress attended an Amazon event in which showed his dancing skills very sensual.

On this occasion, the Puerto Rican took to the dance floor with Rodner Figueroa who was the one who shared the video of the great moment.

“I couldn’t stop dancing a tango with our queen Adamari López, newcomer from Miss Universe, “wrote the actor.

We are clear that Ada is a dance expert after having participated in “Look who is dancing“and as a judge in”This is how you dance“where in addition to being a judge, she danced with Toni Costa.

Without a doubt, Adamari shows us how to enjoy life and the little moments despite so much work.

