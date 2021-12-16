Alicia Machado makes her fans cry with a powerful advertisement on their networks

Many have been the controversies in which Alicia Machado has been involved since her participation in “La Casa de los Famosos”. Her relationship with Roberto Romano continues to cause a stir on social networks and apparently this is not to the liking of the actress, so she was forced to make a decision.

Just as 40 million people voted for her to be crowned the queen of the reality show, taking home $ 200 thousand dollars, she also has numerous detractors who criticize her on the internet for her relationship with the actor.

For this reason, the former Miss Universe announced on her Instagram account that from now on, she will resume her private life to rest. “Perhaps for many I still do not deserve happiness in life, but today I decide to rest a little and resume my private life in the company of my loved ones“She wrote accompanying an image in which she wears an elegant black dress that highlights her slim figure.

She also said that 2022 will come with “great surprises” for which she is infinitely grateful. “Let Christmas begin in our homes! Happy Holidays”.

Although his followers supported his decision, expressing much happiness for this end of the year, some were concerned with this announcement made by Machado, since it does not make it clear if he will move away from social networks.

Hours later, she shared a publication recalling the moment when she catapulted herself as the winner of “La Casa de los Famosos” and was reunited with her mother and little daughter.

“Good morning my people! Grateful for so much support and love. We carry on with new dreams, life is wonderful!“, wrote.

Her fans reacted to this publication by expressing happiness to see the actress again active on social networks.

“Ay Alicia you made me cry last night 😪 I thought you were going to disappear … I LOVE YOU AND I SUPPORT YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ❤️ You deserve a lot of love and happiness” daughter and mom. And maybe she just uses the networks for projects, which is good, a lot of gossip wanting to harm her ”,“ Many people feel a bit of disappointment due to the lack of emotional intelligence regarding their relationships, but admiration in other aspects of their lives. Successes “, were some of the messages they left in the Instagram post.