Alicia Machado’s boyfriend, Roberto Romano, did not attend her birthday and is now kissing another woman

For many fans of Alicia Machado, it is still not clear what is happening with her boyfriend Roberto Romano. Well, he was not seen with her on his recent birthday and now, a video has been broadcast on social networks where the actor kisses with another woman.

The two met at “La Casa de los Famosos” and it was there that the love between the two was born. But apparently, the Mexican spoke badly of the actress on several occasions and since the reality show was being recorded 24 hours a day, viewers were able to witness what Romano said about his suitor.

For this reason, Alicia’s followers do not agree very much with the love they now profess on social networks after having finished their participation in the Telemundo program.

The discontent of the actress’s fans for the relationship now takes on more force, since on her recent birthday, Romano was not seen anywhere except in a brief message of congratulations that he published on his Instagram profile.

Again another controversy is added. Roberto was caught kissing a young woman while they bathed in the pool.

According to what his fan club clarified, the Mexican is in Cancun with Tefi Valenzuela and Christian de la Campa recording scenes for a new movie and that kiss was part of the performance that was taking place at that time.

Likewise, Roberto reposted a publication on his Instagram where what happened is clarified.

“Even if they try to harm a person, they will not be able to. Do your research and then judge. Roberto is recording a movie in Cancun. End of subject”, it reads in the image.

Not satisfied with this clarification, Alicia’s followers attacked him for allegedly being unfaithful to the actress.

“He doesn’t want Alicia”, “Friend notice”, “I don’t think he acted apart Romano has always failed him Alicia, when Ali had not yet left the house, he was seen kissing another woman before Alicia left “and “Open those big eyes Ali”, are some of the messages that the actress has left on social networks.

Tefi Valenzuela also came to her defense, assuring that she and Romano are only “carnalitos”, ruling out that there could be some kind of romance between the two.

Comments like these have forced Alicia to make a decision. From now on he will keep his private life a secret.

“Perhaps for many I still do not deserve happiness in life, but today I decide to rest a little and resume my private life in the company of my loved ones“The Venezuelan wrote in a recent post on her Instagram profile.