Amalia from Holland, secretly in love with a millionaire German heir

A German magazine claims that Amalia from the Netherlands is in love with a young millionaire German heir (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk / Getty Images)

Princess Amalia of Orange lives, just turned 18, her first great love, according to the German magazine Bunte. The eldest daughter of Kings Guillermo and Máxima of the Netherlands would have been keeping her relationship secret with a German heir for about six months.

According to the publication, Amalia has a relationship with Isebrand K, a 19-year-old young man who belongs to a family of high-net-worth businessmen from the Westphalia region.

The princess would have met her boyfriend at a student party after graduating from high school. After months of discreet relationship The couple traveled to New York last November for the Thanksgiving holiday looking to go unnoticed.

However, Dutch tourists recognized the heir to the throne by crossing the famous Brooklyn Bridge hand in hand with her boyfriend and enjoying the fantastic view of Manhattan.

According to the aforementioned magazine, the young people had a relaxed conversation and took photos with their mobiles. Amalia, who was wearing a mask, only took it off to kiss Isebrand. Shortly before their 18th birthday, on December 7, the couple returned to Europe.

Recently, Princess Amalia of Orange revealed in an authorized biography entitled “Amalia” her childhood and adolescent years until she came of age. Born in The Hague on December 7, 2003, she was awarded the title after her father’s investiture on April 30, 2013.

“I am at the service of my country. I give my life to the Netherlands ”, the young woman sentenced in the biography published on the eve of her birthday, a tradition followed by her predecessors.

Claudia de Breij, a popular writer, singer, and comedian, wrote the book after a series of meetings with Amalia. He was commissioned to write the publication at the beginning of the year. She had a meal with the royal family before making a decision, and then spent several days with the princess, visiting the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague six times, and the two frequently exchanged text messages and emails.

The princess is on a sabbatical to calmly think and decide about her future.

Princess Amalia accompanied by King William and Queen Máxima (Photo: REUTERS)

The Dutch Royal Family He regretted on Wednesday having invited 21 people for the 18th birthday of the future Queen Amalia last week, well above what the sanitary measures require.

“The (royal) family was convinced to deal responsibly with the coronavirus rules with this outdoor gathering and with the precautions taken,” such as testing and social distancing, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte explained in a letter. to Parliament.

“The king informed me that on reflection it was not good to have organized this,” Rutte added.

In the Netherlands, the number of guests at home is limited to four people.

The meeting was held outdoors in a park belonging to the palace last Saturday. Guests were asked to take a test, vaccinated and also asked to respect social distancing.

The letter does not say how many guests attended the event.

Amalia turned 18 on December 7 and immediately thereafter became a member of the Dutch Council of State, the government’s highest advisory body.

The celebrations surrounding Princess Amalia’s birthday come after a series of mistakes made by the Dutch monarchy during the pandemic, seriously damaging her popularity.

In October 2020, when the Netherlands had just ordered a partial confinement, the royal family was forced to interrupt a holiday in Greece, after the uproar that occurred when the details of the stay were made public.

Amalia gave up her annual allowance of 1.6 million euros in June, before taking up her royal duties.

