Amazon’s cheapest Alexa speakers drop in price

Creating a smart home is easier than you think. Thanks to Amazon offers you can take two of its smart speakers at a more than attractive price. Both the last Echo Dot like its predecessor are discounted. The 3rd generation version drops down to 19.99 euros, the latest model up to 29.99 euros.

In them lives Alexa, a virtual assistant that will be willing to help you whenever you need it. The possibilities are many, consultations, alarms, reminders, music … even you can control your home devices with your voice.

The 4th generation Echo Dot changes its design, becoming a small, aesthetic and rounded speaker that looks great anywhere. Like its predecessor, it will elegantly decorate a room.

Invoke Alexa to ask what you need, Amazon’s speaker has raised the bar for audio quality and is also a joy to listen to music. I tell you myself, I have it in several rooms and it is very enjoyable.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot It is the most modest of Amazon speakers, but their capabilities are not far behind. It is a much smaller version than the rest, with a simple and elegant design. You can do the same as with its successor, although you will not enjoy the same audio quality.

Either of these two speakers is a good buy, if you dare with several you can create a connected network in your home. With the help of other devices, such as smart plugs or light bulbs, you will be in control of many other devices.

