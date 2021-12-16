América and Cruz Azul enter into dispute for a signing

América and Cruz Azul fight over Unai Bilbao

December 15, 2021 · 18:38 hs

America already tied up Diego Valdes, his first signing for him Closing 2022; however, he is looking for a central defender and a winger on the right. The central defense is the position that is closest to being reinforced, since the Eagles they would have asked Puebla for Israel Reyes.

However, everything seems to indicate that he is not the only central defender who is in the sights of the whole of Coapa, because in the last hours it has been made known that the Eagles Y Blue Cross They would try to reinforce their defense with the same player, which would unleash a dispute between both teams.

Unai Bilbao does interest America

In days gone by, the journalist Maria Luisa Chagoya revealed that Unai Bilbao was close to becoming a player of the America, and only details remained to close his transfer; However, this information was denied by Record, which revealed that there were contacts between the two teams but not by the Spanish.

Unai Bilbao, San Luis player / Photo: Soy Fútbol

But in the last hours it has transpired that Unai Bilbao, Spanish central defender of the by Atlético San Luis, it does interest the set of Coapa, this was announced by the journalist Carlos Cordova from W Radio.

The aforementioned source revealed that Bilbao was probed by Eagles, while Blue Cross, the other team interested in the Spanish, has not established any contact with the Potosi squad.

“In Athletic of San Luis at this time there is no request for Blue Cross for Unai Bilbaor, as there are already polls of America“, the journalist published in his account Twitter.

On the contrary, the journalist Armando Melgar, revealed that there were already talks between Blue Cross Y saint Louis, even assured that the negotiations between both clubs are advanced, while the case of America first they will have to give way to some defense.

See more news: How would América de Solari align with Diego Valdés?