América de Cali: continuity Juan Carlos Osorio causes controversy in social networks | Hostile environment | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali was eliminated from its fourth contest under the command of Juan Carlos Osorio and although the directors announced that the continuity of the coach depended on him classifying the home runs and an international tournament – objectives that he met without reaching the final of the League -, the environment for their permanence is the subject of controversy on social networks.

South American Cup, Super League, BetPlay Cup and now the rented championship were the competitions in which the Risaraldense could not print his stamp.

The illusion of being a finalist in the B quadrangular of the Betplay II-2021 League was left in the grass of Pascual Guerrero against the vinotinto y oro, in a painful presentation that the coach described as superior to that of his rival, when the vast majority saw the opposite.

“I think that if we analyze the statistics of the game, 62% possession for us and 38% for the rival, it is clearly demonstrated that our game plan worked,” he said in the middle of statements, which were seen as a smoke screen for detach from elimination.

Apart from terms such as “misfits and vandals” for a sector, “who come here influenced by drugs to want to end everything,” he added that “it was clearly demonstrated that our fans are more concerned with hurting, criticizing, insulting our players, than for supporting them ”.

That factor has become in the last hours a controversial issue for supporters of the scarlet box, who in social networks have spoken out against the person in charge of the professional box.

Tulio Gómez, the institution’s main shareholder, like the executive president, Mauricio Romero, have always believed in Osorio, but the situation with the fans could take a different course. Until now there has been no official pronouncement on the continuity or not of the coaching staff.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Futbolred correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @marquitosgarces