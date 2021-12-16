América dismisses Nicolás Benedetti; He already has a team in Liga MX

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 16.12.2021 12:20:22





The Colombian forward Nicolas Benedetti will not continue in the America for the following season, the player was already traded with Mazatlan FC and will be in the Sinaloan team for a year on loan with purchase option and thus be able to add minutes that he did not have with the Eagles under the orders of Santiago Solari.

For more than six months the directive of the Eagles I had already negotiated it with Mazatlan, but back then the player did not want to go and asked for a new opportunity to stay in Coapa.

“Thank you, Nicolás Benedetti for defending our colors. We wish you all the success in your loan with Mazatlán“, it is read in the social networks of the azulcrema team.

During the last tournament the Colombian lacked minutes, barely added 243 in eight games, of which only in three was he a starter and could not score any goals.

The stay of Benedetti at America has been clouded by injuries, and it is that when he was living his best moment he suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture of the right foot and then cruciate ligament tear in the right knee, situations that did not allow him to add minutes.

With his departure to Mazatlan, the America frees a place for foreigners, since for now 10 registrants are accepted, but with the arrival of Diego Valdés these places began to be a problem for the Eagles.