America fans explode against the directive and refuse to renew their season tickets

It has been a long time since the America club he did not have such an obvious break with his hobby, as now. The followers Azulcremas They are upset at the little response they have obtained from the directive of Coapa, who have kept quiet after spinning three consecutive failures in the Liga MX, falling in Quarter finals against him Pachuca Club, and two historical rivals such as the Guadalajara Sports Club, and the National University Club. In addition, the squad has not been reinforced according to the demands of a large team that seeks to win every competition, be it national or international. Since the participation of the Club América at Grita México 2021, the fans Eagle He made himself heard through social networks.

Today, through the social networks of the America, the start of sale was announced for the Azulcrema fertilizer Facing the Scream Mexico 2022. However, the reactions were contrary to expectations, as fans expressed their displeasure at seeing the club trying to sell, instead of announcing something related to their reinforcements. The hashtag even became a trend #NoRefuerzosNoHayBono, causing the original tweet to be downloaded.

Right now, the last post made on @America club It is 17 hours ago, celebrating the birthday of the team Doctor, Jose Vazquez. There has been no other statement in this regard, but it is expected that they will soon make official the arrival of Diego Valdes, highly requested player in other clubs in the MX League.

The hashtags of the Club América fans against the board

This is not the first time that fan dislike has been trending through trends in Twitter. Let’s remember the #AntunaNoFirmes, with which they expressed anger at wanting to exchange Sebastián Córdova by Uriel Antuna of the Chivas. Although it was said that this had made the board reconsider, the reality is that it was economic issues that forced the operation to pause, as the still footballer Rojiblanco asked to earn the same amount of money that you get in Green Valley.