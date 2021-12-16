America is the team most “affected” by arbitration and VAR

Even without playing, America this Tuesday had issues of arbitration controversy that, without a doubt, gave a lot to talk about. Contrary to what has been asserted for a long time regarding supposed arbitration preferences towards the blue cream, the Arbitration Commission presented a conclusive data that is related to the decisions of the VAR since its implementation.

According to the report also revealed by the Mexican Soccer Federation, the Eagles are the team with the most reviews in the VAR they have had an opinion against them with a total of 10, for only four in their favor. In fact, it is the team that has been reviewed the most plays with 14, by 12 of Monterrey.

Among the most controversial decisions against America are those of the Final of the 2019 Apertura tournament against Striped, in which they annulled a goal by a hand of Richard Sanchez Badly sanctioned since it was considered as a hand in attack since it was in defense when trying to cut a rival advance and its extremity did not occupy an unnatural position.

On the other hand, there is the maximum penalty not indicated for a fault on Guido Rodriguez, that although it was reviewed directly by the referee César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos in the cabin of the VAR, was not sanctioned as such, which in the end led to a sanction due to his wrong decisions and that they went to the scoreboard.

Thus, the data indicates that America has not benefited from arbitration and that the VAR has taken more from it than it recently gave it in Liga MX.