Amos Morales retires from the radio

The veteran announcer Amós Morales announced today his retirement from Puerto Rican radio after 55 years working in a radio booth. The announcer, who spent 44 years on the KQ 105 FM station of Univision Radio, with the shift from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, announced this morning that his time on national radio will end on December 31, 2021, determination that does not mean a definitive “end” of one of the iconic voices of the sound medium on the island.

”I say goodbye to Puerto Rican radio after 55 years. This is not a definitive retreat because I don’t know the plans that God has for me. We continue with the Mótivate con Amos page and we continue with Facebook Live. What is happening today is not the end, it is the beginning of a new beginning “, said the 71-year-old announcer, who for more than four decades took over thousands of listeners who every day, from Monday to Friday, hear the positive phrases and the strident “Live!”

The decision to retire came this year, but nevertheless the announcer told this medium that he had been asking God for the sign for the next step for years. Morales, who is a faithful believer in Christ, reiterated that in his new stage he will continue to proclaim the messages of faith and positivism from different digital platforms and “from any corner.”

The replacement for the veteran announcer will be Alex Díaz, who said that Morales has been his mentor and his north to work on the radio. Díaz worked from 2005 to 2012 on the KQ 105 FM station and is now returning to the station.

”Amos is the father of the radio. Thank you for being an example of all of us who work in the radio, ”said Díaz during the meeting with the local media in Euforia Lounge in The Mall of San Juan.

During Morales’ farewell event, artists such as Ednita Nazario, Kany García, Tommy Torres, Víctor Manuelle and Pedro Capó, as well as producer Angelo Medina and animator Héctor Marcano sent messages to the announcer through the narration of experiences projected in a video.

Morales was accompanied by his wife Mariam Vázquez, who offered details of how her husband transformed his life by accepting God in his life.

Pastor Otoniel Font also participated in the farewell and thanked his contribution to the country from the radio and the church.

The farewell was attended by executives from the management of Univision Radio.