An American policeman among those accused of sex trafficking from Mexico

Six people, including a police officer, were accused today of participating in a network of sex trafficking of women (some of them minors) that they brought from Mexico under promises of a better life, reported the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the Eastern District of Nueva York.

The Prosecutor’s Office filed fourteen charges against these six people, including two women, which include conspiring to transport minors and the transport of minors, sex trafficking, bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion, activities that they practiced for years.

The defendants “conspired to convince young women and minor girls to travel to the United States with false promises of a better life and forced them to prostitute themselves once they arrived,” with the help of “a corrupt policeman,” he said in the reported the US Attorney for the Eastern District, in Brooklyn, Breon Peace.

All of the defendants, with the exception of the policeman, have Latin names and surnames, but it is unknown if they are Mexican, and they are between 32 and 54 years old.

According to the documents presented to the court, the charges are related to the operation of two sex trafficking and prostitution networks: the sex trafficking organization Cid-Hernández and the brothel known as Godinez, mainly in the town of Brewster (north of the state of New York).

The police officer, a Brewster local police station officer since 2006, allegedly abused prostituted girls in exchange for protecting organizations, and sometimes these abuses were committed in the same police premises.

In return, the agent provided them with protection and even informed them in advance of police operations, or intervened to avoid arrests, the prosecution also indicated.

“This office is committed to bringing sex traffickers to justice and dismantling organizations that use women,” the prosecution said.