An analyst lists 21 factors favoring the rise in the price of Bitcoin, while only lists 4 bearish signals

Bitcoin (BTC) traders may be experiencing “extreme panic”, but one analyst contends that practically all technical metrics point to the rise in price.

Speaking to Cointelegraph on December 16, filbfilb, co-founder of trading platform Decentrader, listed more than 20 signals indicating that bullish momentum should be close to coming for Bitcoin.

There are “enough reasons” to think that there will be a rise in Bitcoin

BTC / USD gained on stocks late on Wednesday thanks to comments on policy from the US Federal Reserve.

Reaching $ 49,300, the pair began to consolidate below the $ 49,000 mark, at which point it remains at the time of writing this article.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me

Sentiment, however, has yet to show any faith in the short-term future of BTC’s price action. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is only 29/100, something filbfilb thinks is wrong.

“Basically, I think there is enough reason to think that there could be a hike, and I feel that no trade exposure does not fit the analysis. “, summarized.

The accompanying bull trigger list was 21 items, and included vendor burnout, miner backlog, and a selection of on-chain metrics.

In the bear field, by contrast, there were only four– Loss of the 20-week moving average and the 50- and 100-day moving averages, bearish signals on the 3-day chart and a “horrible” weekly chart.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-day candlestick chart with 50, 100 and 140 day moving averages. Source: TradingView

Stochastic RSI lines up with rare bottom structure

Your comments match those of others in the space. The popular Twitter account TechDev highlighted several other factors to support an impending price hike.

#BTC 3-day hidden bull div getting ready to play out in my opinion with RSI just over 40, an imminent stoch RSI cross, all following a prior bear div-marked local distribution top. pic.twitter.com/warqTBc27d – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 15, 2021

3 days of hidden bullish BTC splits are getting ready to play, in my opinion, with the RSI just above 40, an imminent stochastic RSI crossover, all following a local breakout high marked by bearish splits.

One of them, The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (stoch RSI) has been shown to act as a bullish flag at local lows throughout Bitcoin’s history.

For Jeff Ross, Founder and Managing Director of Vailshire Capital Management, Stochastic RSI is now the chart to watch.

What I’m watching … Check out the last four stochastic RSI (14) bottoms since late 2019 on the weekly #bitcoin chart. We are at or near # 5. Shoot your shot. pic.twitter.com/l96rASOWXq – Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb counselor) (@VailshireCap) December 14, 2021

What I’m looking at … Look at the last four lows of the Stochastic RSI (14) since late 2019 on the bitcoin weekly chart. We are at or near # 5. Dare yourself.

