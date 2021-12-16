an insufficient increase in MIR places. Dr. Luis Reinoso

..Dr. Luis Reinoso. President of the Spanish Association of Occupational Medicine Specialists (Aeemt).

Occupational Medicine is one of the specialties with the worst prognosis for short- and medium-term professional deficits. It is estimated that in 2,030 there will be 49% fewer specialists, which leads us to sound the alarm about our specialty.

Occupational Medicine is a medical specialty whose training has been carried out for many years through the only specialist training system of the Ministry of Health in our country, which is a training system endorsed by a long history and of recognized prestige at the level. National and international.

Occupational Medicine is one of the specialties with a forecast deficit in the study carried out by the Ministry of Health: “Supply and needs of medical specialists in Spain (2010-2025)”. It is estimated that Occupational Medicine is one of the oldest specialties (in 2015 it had 58.7% of specialists over 50 years old).

In addition, there is a great variability of specialists in Occupational Medicine in the different Autonomous Communities in the National Health System, as reflected in the attached figure of the aforementioned report.

The vast majority of specialties also cover health needs of our country outside the National Health System. In the case of Occupational Medicine, we need to cover the needs of the National Health System and the needs of the entire working population in order to be able to comply with the regulations on the prevention of occupational hazards.

The Ministry of Health in its report “Estimation of the supply and demand of specialist doctors. Spain 2018-2030 ”states that Occupational Medicine will see its workforce reduced from now until 2030 by -49%, which is why it can be considered one of the specialties with the worst prognosis for a short- and medium-term deficit of professionals.

The current health crisis situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made this situation of necessity even more evident and the mismatch that occurs between supply and demand.

We are surprised to learn that the offer of MIR 2021-22 places presents an increase of only 67% for our specialty, when almost all other specialties are close to 100%.

The Spanish Association of Occupational Medicine Specialists (Aeemt) requests an increase in MIR positions in Occupational Medicine, at least to cover all the positions currently accredited in Spain and it is advisable to double the training offer of our specialty in order to preserve the health and safety of our workers and companies.

