‘And just like that’ … pains and friendships in New York

Upon hearing of the return of a possible reboot of one of the most iconic series in the American industry, fans of Sex and the city (Sex and the City, 1998-2004) sat on the edge of their seats waiting to see the chicest quartet on television reunite for the first time after their last appearance in 2010 with the tape. Sex and the City 2. However, they were stunned with death, a broken friendship, and a change in tone that received mixed reviews in the international industry.

Yes Sex and the city It was spicy, aberrant and fun based on real life, And just like that: A New Chapter in Sex and the City (And just like that: a new chapter in Sex in the city, 2021) is the opposite. The new plot lowers the tone of the sexual and funny, to focus on the serious and the uncertainty.

The story brings together only Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) from the original quartet, leaving the most sensual and open of all, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) out of the narrative. This unexpected change by fans came as a result of a lawsuit between the two co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral, which has transpired to social networks with more support for Cattrall on Twitter.

Now, waiting for a second season, after the first 10 episodes that make up the first, an internal source from the program told the media StyleCaster that this series will become a long journey “with more than two seasons.” “It will be quite a bit of time between the first and second seasons as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back,” noted the anonymous source, “We all miss Kim and hope she returns for the second season; the door will never close for her, she’s an important part of the franchise … On set, everyone missed Kim. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns. “

“We have never been friends, we have been colleagues, and that is a healthy place to be, with boundaries between professional and personal”

KIM CATTRALL,

ACTRESS

This does not remain solely between the personal lives of Cattrall and Parker, since in the first episode of the series we learn of the absence of Samatha due to her breaking of friendship with Carrie. In the middle of a discussion about the literary industry and Samantha’s work as Carrie’s publicist, Carrie fires her and in response Samantha “fires” her as her friend, which includes Charlotte and Miranda. While Miranda and Carrie explain this to the viewer in response to another character in the series, the two point out that they have “tried to contact Samantha”, but with no response to her messages or calls.

However, throughout the episode we discover that Mr. Big, Carrie’s husband (played by Chris Noth in the series and previous tapes), passed away, and it is then that Carrie receives flowers from Samantha, to whom he sends a message. thank you. Once the Samantha issue is overcome, we meet the rest of the cast: Mario Cantone (Anthony), Willie Garson (Stanford), Sara Ramírez (Che Díaz), and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), the latter being the most recent additions to the cast, and who will play key roles in the fabric of both diversity and trying to join the already established clan.

The series’ writer and producer, Michael Patrick King (who also produced the original series with creator Darren Star) indicated that there would be “many surprises” in the new plot of And just like that, beyond death, the challenges of friends entering middle age and the inclusion of social diversity (with the first non-binary character in the series), but that would be a “distraction” for fans who started this journey with the protagonists a little over 20 years ago.

“In the original series the most prominent plot was Carrie’s belief that she should be with Big despite all the setbacks. The truth is that she felt that they should be together, and that is what reached everyone, “the producer commented to the newspaper. The Spanish. “Carrie was the eternal single girl in Sex in New York until his meeting with Big at the last minute. I thought it would be interesting and curious, and at the same time something horrible and wonderful, to see her again as that single girl at 55 years old. It gave us many possibilities to tell stories. I knew Sarah Jessica Parker could play it well, and I was inspired to write that trip. “

King also pointed out the importance of topics such as friendship and breakups in the reboot, as Sex and the city “He always had ruptures” – a nod to the ‘yes and no’ relationship with Miranda and Steve – but in this new chapter they will focus on what happens when a friendship relationship turns out to be more traumatic than a family one. “I think that is where friends really appear and they are more than family, because family is related to death. Friends are involved in how you feel, ”King said.

The producer emphasized that And just like that “does not revolve around Carrie only”, but it does have a subplot that depends on the relationship she has with herself. And it is important, given that it is the closing of the sixth and final season of Sex and the city where the camera shows us a happy, in love and ecstatic Carrie as she walks through the streets of the Big Apple, who in voiceover says: “in the end the most exciting, difficult and meaningful relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone who loves you the way you want … Well, that’s already fabulous! “

The integration of a post-pandemic setting in New York was also an interesting twist of the series, which forces the characters to surrender to the present, with smart phones, new sexual and social realities that monopolize the Big Apple every day. “In Sex and the city We talked about everything that happened sexually at 35 ”, he commented to The Spanish the producer, “when I started the new series I wondered what the place of sex was in today’s world. Now sex is gender. Sex is not binary. Sex has no labels. The sex is male and female. Sex is neither. Sex is not wanting to be just one thing, which is very curious, because one of the commandments of the original series was not to settle ”.

After the tragic news brought by the second episode of the series, Little black dress (Little black dress, on December 9, 2021), the trip of the friends will have greater visibility in its third episode – to premiere today on the platform – , entitled ‘When in Rome’, where it is expected to know the outcome after the funeral of Mr. Big.

The rest of the episodes will premiere every Thursday until February 3, 2022 in HBO Max, in this order: ‘Some of My Best Friends’ (December 23),’ Tragically Hip ‘(December 30),’ Diwali ‘(January 6),’ Sex and the Widow ‘(January 13),’ Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered ‘(January 20),’ No Strings Attached ‘(January 27),’ Seeing the Light ‘(February 3).

LA ESTRELLA RATING: 3.0 / 5.0 stars “So far, the performances of Parker, Nixon and Davis have remained intact, representing what many loved about the original series, yet the dim lights of their midlife entrances are seen from the beginning, which it makes Samantha’s sarcasm and indecent amusement even more missed. “