Announce five new positive cases in the team

2021-12-16
Real Madrid, through an official statement, has confirmed new positive cases of covid-19 in the club.
This Wednesday it was reported that Marcelo and Luka Modric were in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and now five more cases are announced.
See: “Kun” Agüero’s cardiologist reveals why he had to announce his retirement
“The Real Madrid CF communicates that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our first technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have given positive results in COVID-19”Says the club’s statement.
In this way it is confirmed that in the Real Madrid there is an outbreak of covid-19 and in the next few hours new cases can be announced.
Ancelotti’s team crashes on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Cádiz, a Choco Lozano team (2:00 pm), for the Spanish League and these new positive cases of coronavirus are not good news for him Real Madrid.
According to the protocol, the Real Madrid could request the postponement of the match against Cádiz as long as it does not gather 13 players (5 from the first team in case of an outbreak) being at least one of them a goalkeeper.
After the weekend’s game, the Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao on December 22, a tough rival where he needs his best men. The covid outbreak has Ancelotti worried, whose leader is whites.