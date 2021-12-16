Announce five new positive cases in the team

2021-12-16

Real Madrid, through an official statement, has confirmed new positive cases of covid-19 in the club.

This Wednesday it was reported that Marcelo and Luka Modric were in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and now five more cases are announced.

“The Real Madrid CF communicates that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our first technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have given positive results in COVID-19”Says the club’s statement.

In this way it is confirmed that in the Real Madrid there is an outbreak of covid-19 and in the next few hours new cases can be announced.