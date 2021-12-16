Apple suspends the return to the office and will give US $ 1,000 to its employees

Apple is on the verge of reaching a billion-dollar milestone 1:17

(CNN Business) –– Apple will suspend the return of its workers to the office until a date “yet to be decided”, and will also give all its corporate and retail employees US $ 1,000 to equip their home offices.

The move was announced to Apple employees in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, according to various reports. Apple confirmed the details of the email to CNN Business.

The tech giant’s decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple reinstated the mask order at all of its US stores and is reportedly closing some of them as well due to an increase in cases.

Several companies, including Google, Lyft, Uber, and Amazon, have also pushed back their reopening dates multiple times. Precisely, while the uncertainty about the pandemic continues.

In the early months of the pandemic, some tech companies, including Google and Facebook, also offered their employees $ 1,000 bonuses to help with the expenses of working from home.