Are you staying at Club América? Despite everything, they do not let go of Sebastián Córdova’s hand

TheStove Soccer surprised weeks ago with an idea that was secretly brewing between the directives of the Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara. In itself, it consisted of a barter between Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna. But in the face of massive disapproval from fans blue cream on social media, the authorities decided to back down.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The problem was that, in addition to transcending the plan, the version came to light that the ’10’ of the team of Santiago SolariDuring the second semester of 2021, he was the first to agree with the high command of the rojiblanco cast, so that the transfer would take place. This alleged position, added to the fact that lately at the sports level it did not supply the palate of the demand, generated all kinds of comments in the followers of the institution of Coapa.

However, the days passed, the exchange grew cold and today it is not clear what the future of Sebastian Cordova which, by the way, has a current contract with the Eagles of America until June 30, 2025. In fact, if nothing concrete is presented with a definition for 2022, on Monday, December 27, it must be presented for the start of the preseason.

In this context of uncertainty, in Águilas Monumental we asked the fans if they would accept that the element born in Aguascalientes finally stay in America. And the percentage obtained resulted in the public not letting go of his hand, despite the reports that brought him closer to the Chivas of Guadalajara.

The balance in question was 62 percent in favor of Cordova have a new chance with the t-shirt of the Millonets and under the command of the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, to, in this case, fight the long-awaited title in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX. However, he would have to fight for a position with Diego Valdes, who was already introduced as a new member of the group of Indiecito.