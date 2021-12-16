As Ethereum continues to emerge, 2 cryptocurrency ETFs spring into action

(This article was originally written in English on December 16, 2021 and translated into Spanish for this edition)

Cryptocurrencies have been a bullish asset class during 2021. Despite recent price declines, the and the, have risen more than 63% and 408%, respectively, so far this year. With a market capitalization of about $ 926 billion and $ 478 billion, respectively, they are the top digital assets by far.

The Global Cryptocurrencies 2022 forecast suggests: “Renewed push from the Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus, and declining yields on US Treasuries may point to a macroeconomic environment in 2022 that will favor major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.” .

Indeed, crypto enthusiasts are wondering if, in light of Ethereum’s superior performance so far in 2021, its market capitalization could even catch up to Bitcoin’s. Although it is not possible to know how the year may end for digital assets, investors are likely to continue to watch them very closely.

Three futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been launched in the United States in recent weeks. We have already covered the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: BTF).

Since October, both ETFs are down 33% and 22%, respectively. However, there are no comparable Ethereum ETFs in the United States. Still.

However, prior to the launch of ETFs based on, investors in digital assets could already participate in the spot price movements of both Bitcoin and Ethereum by investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) or Grayscale Ethereum Trust OTC funds: ETHE). As their names indicate, GBTC and ETHE are funds, rather than ETFs.

Both are regulated by the Securities Law of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Law of 1934. Therefore, these funds regularly disclose financial information to the population.

Given the interest in these two digital tokens, today we focus on another futures-based Bitcoin ETF, as well as an Ethereum fund. Potential investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, and that intraday movements of 5% -10% are quite common. Therefore, investing in digital assets may not be appropriate for everyone.

With this in mind, here are two funds that could appeal to those readers who want to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum futures.

1. VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Current price: $ 49.03

52-week range: $ 45.29-61.55

Expense ratio: 0.65% per annum

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE 🙂 is a new fund based on Bitcoin futures. You do not invest in Bitcoin directly. Rather, the ETF allows retail investors to have exposure to Bitcoin futures through their regular brokerage accounts.

The XBTF began trading on November 16 at an opening price of $ 40.88. That same day, it reached intraday highs of $ 61.55. Since then, it has lost about 25% of its value. Total assets amount to $ 142 million.

Regular readers of this column will know that we talk about Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) that are based on commodity futures from time to time, and we always emphasize that they do not exactly follow the spot price of the commodity in question. Fund managers have to trade periodically – usually monthly – that futures contract.

Similarly, an ETF like the XBTF, which is based on futures, does not religiously follow the spot price of Bitcoin.

Futures markets can operate “in backwardation” or “in contango”, which is the most common. As the derivatives market CME Group (NASDAQ 🙂 highlights:

“Contango and backwardation are terms used to define the structure of the forward curve. When a market is in contango, the forward price of a futures contract is higher than the spot price.”

In the case of contango markets, the price difference carries a risk of contango in a fund such as the XBTF. It is not wrong to assume that futures-based funds can easily lose 5% to 7% per year due to contract turnover. If we add the annual expense ratio — in this case, 0.65% per year — we see that investors often pay a high price for performance.

In other words, potential investors in XBTF would have to take into account the level of costs as well as volatility. However, those who expect Bitcoin to perform well in 2022 might consider dedicating a small percentage of their long-term portfolios to this crypto fund.

2. Grayscale Ethereum Trust

Current price: $ 37.33

52-week range: $ 11.99-47.40

Expense ratio: 2.0% per annum

Investing in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC 🙂 assumes partial ownership of Ethereum. In recent weeks, the digital token has hit all-time highs near $ 4,900. Now, it’s around $ 3,700.

The investment objective here is for the ETHE shares to reflect the value of Ethereum held by the fund, determined by reference to the index price, less the fund’s expenses and other liabilities.

ETHE began trading in December 2017, and assets under management amount to $ 11.8 billion.

The fund is up around 111% so far in 2021. By comparison, Ethereum has reported a profit of more than 408%. In other words, interested investors will probably do better investing directly in Ethereum.

For 2022, we remain bullish on Ethereum. As readers will already know, a large number of digital currencies, including popular altcoins such as, and, have been created on the Ethereum network. The platform facilitates a popular ecosystem that supports decentralized smart contracts.

Thus, the Ethereum bulls highlight the usefulness of the cryptocurrency in real life. In addition to smart contracts, the platform provides infrastructure for many decentralized financial protocols (DeFi).

It should also be noted that several US companies, like many others in other parts of the world, accept payments in Ethereum, such as Amazon (NASDAQ :), PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 and Overstock (NASDAQ :). Furthermore, more than 95% of non-fungible token (NFT) sales occur with Ethereum. Therefore, Ethereum is likely to hit new all-time highs in the next few years, if not months.

(NOTE: If you are interested in the financial products that I mention in the article and cannot locate them in your region, perhaps you can consult your broker or financial manager).