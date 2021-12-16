At 81, Alberto Vázquez is getting married

At 81 years of age, the singer Alberto Vázquez married his partner Eli Ranea.

In a short talk, the interpreter He ruled out talking about the subject, for the mourning he keeps for his friend Vicente Fernández, who died last Sunday.

“The wedding was already scheduled for this date, but it is not logical to talk about it now,” he said.

The wedding was announced by Vázquez himself on his Instagram account with a photo of both of them, snoring, and the phrase “At last this is my brand new wife”.

Alberto and Eli have a relationship for 16 years. She is 38 years old.

INSTAGRAM / @ albertovazquezofic



“Let it be a honeymoon of many years, with many joys,” wrote user Concepción Lara Aguirre.

“Mr. Vázquez, with great respect, it won’t be a lot of nightgown for Petra,” wrote @troca_venezuela.

The singer of “El pecador” and “Olvídalo” had su first marriage When he was 16 years old, but he did it by lying about his age, he said he was 22.

At 21 reales, he married a Danish woman and later He had a relationship with the actress Isela Vega, with whom she procreated Arturo Vázquez.

Eli and Alberto have 12-year-old Juan Alberto as their son. The couple lives together since 2014.

The also actor has said that his daughters Monica, Rosario and Daniela, whom he had with María del Rosario Hoyos, approved of his new marriage.

AF