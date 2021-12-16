Atlante seeks revenge against Tampico in the Expansion League Final

Atlante Y Tampico faced each other in a memorable Final at the Opening 2020, same as had to be defined in overtime on the court of Sports City Stadium. A year later, soccer put them back in the same instance and under the same circumstances, so the team Colts see this opportunity as a rematch.

“The team is very motivated, we are a group of good players who kept a game idea that has been done for three tournaments and it will be the same in this Final and I hope we can define this Final at home“, He said Ramiro Costa, forward of Atlante in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“I did not have to be in the Final a year ago that was lost in the last minutes and last tournament they eliminated us in the semifinals and now we have this rematch and we are excited to achieve the objective ”.

His arrival in Mexico is almost frustrated

Ramiro came to Mexican soccer in January 2021 after a stint in San Martin on the First National of Argentina (Second Division), club with which he came to play final instances and which were close to throwing his signing with Atlante.

“My arrival in Mexico was in January with the tournament started and it was thanks to my team in Argentina we were eliminated and if it had not been like that, everything would have been complicated. At the beginning it cost me everything from the height to the customs of the country, but I was able to add minutes and The goals began to arrive and today I am with the possibility of playing a Final”.

In his first tournament he scored three goals and missed the semifinals of the Azulgranas in view of Athletic Morelia, now add five between League and Liguilla, being the goal man of the Colts.

“Soccer gives revenge, Today with the sum of work we can say that we are in a Final, after I couldn’t play the Semifinals of the last tournament due to an injury ”.

Surprised with Expansion League level

Coast played in the First National of Argentina and in his first year in Mexico he says surprised at the level shown in the Expansion League.

“The league is very even, I was surprised for the better, it is very different from Argentina and the idea of ​​Mario helps you a lot to connect and hopefully we can crown with the championship ”.

The Argentine attacker would like that in the MX League reopen the promotion and have a sports award.

“These are things that would be good to be able to return Atlante with a championship to the First Division, but if it is not now it will be later because the return is already being considered and we hope now to crown it and continue working for when it opens ”.