Atlético San Luis and Necaxa will play in honor of Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno

Mexico City /

A week after the sensitive death of Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno, two of the teams of the MX League where the Argentine nationalized Mexican played they announced that they will play a match friendly in honor to the ex-footballer.

Through his social networks, the Athletic San Luis announced that the next December 23th will play before Necaxa a duel as a tribute to the ex-footballer who died at 41 years of age.

The match between both squads will take place on the court of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium o’clock 17:00 hours. It should be noted that the season ticket holders of the rojiblanco team will be able to attend the event in a free.

How much do the tickets cost?

In the same post, Athletic San Luis released that the general public tickets for the game in honor to Chango Moreno will go from 60 pesos up to 160 pesos, which may begin to be acquired from the Thursday, December 16.

