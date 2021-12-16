Authorities – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Two NYPD supervisors are under investigation for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, two senior department officials said.

The Office of Home Affairs is conducting an investigation into the allegations brought against Lt. Joseph Marcella and Capt. Desmond Morales, New York police officials said.

Both Marcella and Morales were placed on modified duty, and their weapons and badges were taken from them, police said.

“We were clear from the beginning that vaccine compliance was serious business. It is not just about the individual health of the NYPD employee, but also the health of their co-workers and those around them,” said the NYPD it’s a statement. “If the investigation finds that these two officers substituted false documentation for the department, it is a serious violation of integrity and the law.”

A spokesman representing both unions said the parties involved had no comment on the allegations Wednesday night.

All New York City municipal employees, including NYPD officers, were required by law to have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine by October 29 at 5 p.m., or obtain one. medical or religious exemption shortly thereafter. Those who do not comply with the mandate will be placed on leave without pay.

As of late November, at least 87 percent of NYPD employees were said to have received at least one dose of the vaccine.