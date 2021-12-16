Bale and Asensio, among the five new cases of Covid-19 in Real Madrid

MADRID – Real Madrid confirmed five new positives with only three days to go before the LaLiga game against Cádiz next Sunday.

Marco Asensio, Rodrygo Goes, Andrey Lunin and Gareth Bale joined the list of those affected by the virus that already included Marcelo and Luka Modric after the white club announced on Wednesday the positives of the Brazilian side and the Croatian midfielder. In addition, the assistant of the technical staff and son of Carlo Ancelotti, Davide Ancelotti, also joins the list of those affected.

Gareth Bale in Real Madrid practiceGareth Bale in Real Madrid practice Getty Images

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our players Asensio, Bale, Lunin and Rodrygo, and our first technical assistant Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for COVID-19,” the white club posted on their social networks.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

Thus, there are six first team players affected by the coronavirus in the absence of only three days of the match against Cadiz.

In this regard, Madrid is not contemplating asking for any kind of postponement because the 13 regulatory chips that LaLiga requires to play any game can be easily reached. If this minimum is not reached due to the coronavirus, it could be postponed, but it is not the case.

ESPN has tried to find out if some of the positives stem from the new Omicron strain, but locker room sources still don’t know the nature of it.

What ESPN has been able to know is that all the players are isolated in their homes and with very mild symptoms. Thus, those affected are already following the personalized physical plan that has been assigned to them from the medical corps.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the games Live. Subscribe here

The alarms went off in Valdebebas on Tuesday, when both Marcelo and Modric were the first to have symptoms. By failing the PCR, they were automatically isolated. In Madrid, the worst was feared and all the members of the first team underwent more tests. Even the training session on Thursday had to be delayed to the afternoon until it was known which players tested positive.

With the losses of Asensio, Rodrygo and Bale, Carlo Ancelotti has a problem on the right wing to receive Cádiz (Sunday, 21:00 CET).

From the club it is expected that there will be no more cases of coronavirus so as not to upset the two league dates that remain for the team. Madrid will play against Cádiz on Sunday and on the 22nd they travel to Bilbao where they will close the year against Athletic Club.