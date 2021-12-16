Bárbara de Regil: what the Mexican actress looked like when she started her career | Mexico | MX nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Barbara de Regil He is one of the most famous personalities in Mexico and Latin America. She rose to fame when she starred in “Rosario Tijeras” and since then her name has been used with great force everywhere. Although the influencer has also starred in some controversies and has been the target of criticism on social networks, the truth is that fame and success smile on her.

MORE INFORMATION: What is “Parientes a la Fuerza” about, the new telenovela by Bárbara de Regil on Telemundo

Born in Mexico in 1987, de Regil became famous when she was part of the cast of the series “Rosario Tijeras” -adaptation of the Colombian production-, where she played the main character, Rosario. Since then, the Mexican has not stopped reaping successes in her career as an actress and influencer in social networks, where she has millions of followers.

Before achieving international recognition with “Rosario Tijeras”, Bárbara de Regil had already participated in several series and soap operas. He made his television debut in the telenovela “Bajo el alma”, where he shared credits with Matías Novoa. Do you know what the Mexican actress looked like 10 years ago? Here we show it to you.

MORE INFORMATION: Bárbara de Regil, the apple of discord in Relatives by force

Bárbara de Regil made her television debut with the telenovela “Bajo el alma” (Photo: TV Azteca)

WHAT DID BÁRBARA DE REGIL LOOK LIKE WHEN SHE DEBUT AS AN ACTRESS OF TELENOVELAS IN 2011?

Bárbara de Regil made her television debut with the telenovela “Bajo el alma”, although she became known worldwide for her character as Rosario in the Mexican adaptation of the original Colombian series “Rosario Tijeras”.

Since then, Bárbara de Regil has had the opportunity to participate in various projects such as series, soap operas, films and television shows, which have catapulted her career. She has even become a recognized influencer who gives advice on how to stay in shape.

Bárbara de Regil made her television debut when she was only 24 years old and had just graduated from CEFAT (Tv Azteca Actoral Training Center).

Bajo el alma 😊😱😅 my first project ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iTghx05enV – Barbara de Regil (@barbaraderegil) December 26, 2014

According to statements by Bárbara de Regil herself, her debut in the telenovela “Bajo el alma” occurred just after becoming a mother and working as a waitress.

The 33-year-old Mexican actress recalls that she was encouraged to enter television as a result of the insistence of her mother and grandmother, who told her that she had a bright future as an actress, so she should pursue her dream.

Determined to achieve this, Bárbara de Regil began knocking on doors within the famous television station Tv Azteca, where she managed to give life to the character of “Geovanna Negrete” for the telenovela “Bajo el Alma”, where she shared credits with Matías Novoa, Ari Telch and Juan Manuel Bernal.

He made his television debut in the telenovela “Bajo el alma”, where he shared credits with Matías Novoa (Photo: TV Azteca)

“Bajo el alma” is a Mexican telenovela made by the TV Azteca company, promoted as the first original Azteca 7 telenovela, owned by said company. The story is produced by fellow actor Bruno Bichir and Jorge Contreras.

The melodrama was starred by Matías Novoa and Bárbara de Regil, with the performances of Ari Telch, Lía Ferré, and the return of Juan Manuel Bernal and Roberto Sosa, on the antagonistic side. They were accompanied by the first actors Claudia Lobo, Javier Díaz Dueñas, Alma Delfina, and the presentation of Carlos Aragón after having been on Televisa.

“Bajo el alma” is a Mexican soap opera made by the company TV Azteca (Photo: TV Azteca)