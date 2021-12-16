Ben Affleck said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck talks about everything, but not Jennifer Lopez 0:50

(CNN) – Ben Affleck spoke about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and social media is not happy.

The “The Last Duel” star spoke to Howard Stern about being married to Garner and said that if they hadn’t separated in 2015 “he would probably still be drinking.”

“It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” Affleck told Stern. “Because he was trapped.”

The couple announced their breakup a day after their 10th anniversary and it was almost two years before they filed for divorce.

Affleck said he and Garner fought to keep their family together. They are the parents of Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9).

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out, this happens, with someone I love and respect, but who I should no longer be married to,” he said. “In the end, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had children.”

The Academy Award-winning actor has spoken openly about his battle with alcohol addiction.

“I was like ‘I can’t go’ because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do? ‘” Affleck said. “What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Some on social media criticized Affleck for, in their opinion, blaming Garner for his addiction.

“Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner broke up in 2015 and she was seen taking him to rehab in 2018”, one person tweeted. “Don’t blame her.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Garner for comment.