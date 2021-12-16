Ben Affleck tells why he decided to return with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revived their romance from the 2000s, looking even better than back then. The popular actor is on the cover of WSJ Magazine and talked about his new relationship with it, work, and his new / old partner, as well as the possibility of getting married.

Affleck, 49, is talking about how his love rekindled with Jennifer Lopez, 52, almost did not happen. The actor made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show for an interview about his past and current life, and admitted that his three children, including Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are the reason he was hesitant to return to enter into a relationship with the singer.

When asked if he had any doubts before plunging back into a serious romance, Ben, who was back with J.Lo earlier this year, 17 years after their engagement ended, told Howard: it crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it. “