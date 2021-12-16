Beyoncé says goodbye to Vicente Fernández, what was the connection with the singer?

The world of music mourned on December 12 the death at 81 years of Vicente Fernandez, one of the most recognized Mexican artists of all time and considered the ‘king of rancheras’. Since then, there have been many expressions of affection that the singer’s family has received from all kinds of international celebrities, including Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz, and those who Beyoncé has joined. The brief message with which The pop diva has mourned the loss of Vicente Fernández has raised doubts among fans about what was the bond that united the interpreter of Halo with the mexican artist. The answer has a song name: Gypsy Love.

Beyoncé and Alejandro Fernández

“Rest in peace” were the only words that Beyoncé shared next to an image of Vicente Fernández dressed in the typical mariachi costume. A message that quickly went viral and highlights the affection that the singer feels for the artist and his family. Specifically towards Alejandro Fernández, whom he not only knows personally, but also shares with him a song called Gypsy Love. A song that became a musical success and one of the most unexpected collaborations of the past decade.

Vicente Fernandez / beyonce.com

It was 2007 when Alejandro Fernández proposed to Beyoncé to record together Gypsy Love, song that would become the tune of the soap opera Zorro: the sword and the rose. “I loved working with Alejandro on Gypsy Love. When he asked me to record with him, I immediately said yes. He is very talented”, said at that time about the collaboration the interpreter of Single Ladies in an interview with the magazine Billboard. A mutual admiration between both artists, since, Alejandro Fernández assured that he was shocked when he heard Beyoncé sing in Spanish and commented to the aforementioned musical publication that the American artist had seemed to him “quite a lady, very humble and with a great voice.”

Beyoncé

In addition to the professional successes that Gypsy Love has given to both artists, in the case of Alejandro Fernández the song is on his album Favorable wind, while in Bayoncé’s it appears in B’Day, it is evident the affection that exists between them as a result of the collaboration. For this reason, the singer did not want to miss the opportunity to send her condolences to Alejandro Fernández at a time as hard as the death of his father, Vicente Fernández, to whom he was very close.

