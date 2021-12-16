Billie Eilish talks about her trauma to adult cinema

The famous singer Billie Eilish has revealed that she was very dependent on adult films and says that it ruined her brain, something that many people did not even imagine to be true.

That’s right, according to the celebrity, adult film practices impaired Eilish’s view of relationships.

Fortunately, Billie Eilish continues her prolific career in the music industry and very occasionally we see her making public appearances in which she talks about her life and projects.

Thus, during her recent stay on the radio program hosted by Howard Stern, the 20-year-old singer revealed that at 11 she began to suffer from a dependency on the cinema for adults.

Something that unfortunately altered for a long time his ideas about relationships in bed, assimilating and practicing not very good behaviors.

Although Eilish’s fame began several years ago, it was in the first quarter of 2019 that she rose to global fame for “Bad Guy”, a single included on her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

For the next edition of the Grammys, Billie took home numerous awards and quickly became a favorite of millions.

In fact, I recently returned with a new album, “Happier Than Ever”, and although it has not been as forceful as the previous one, it has won the praise of the critics.

On the other hand, Billie shared very private details about her life on Howard Stern’s show, revealing herself as a girl who was exposed to adult cinema from a very young age, assimilating it in childhood and puberty as “the right thing” in relationship practices amorous, to later discover how bland the industry is dedicated to the production of adult content.

As a woman, I think it’s a shame. I used to watch a lot, to be honest. I started watching when I was 11 years old. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated to have been exposed to so much. There was a point where I couldn’t see anything else unless it was like this, I didn’t think it was attractive. “

In addition, Eilish also spoke about the consequences that this brought to her life, in addition, she concludes that it is a type of audiovisual material that does not show erqtism as it really is; condemns that such material is constantly consumed by hundreds of millions of people around the world.