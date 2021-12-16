Bitcoin struggles to hold $ 47,000 level as Fed meeting adds to ‘extreme’ BTC market panic

Bitcoin (BTC) sought signals from the US Federal Reserve on December 14 as markets awaited eager news on policy.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Higher BTC lows remain safe

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair was still in a range around $ 47,000 when Wall St. opened on December 15.

The pair had hit local highs of $ 48,785 on Bitstamp overnight, but was down 3% at the time of writing ahead of a key Fed meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin discussions at 2 pm ET, with expectations focused on interest rates, inflation and the gradual reduction of asset purchases.

In the minds of analysts, the most important is an aggressive stance, which could cause pain to holders of risky assets in the short term if the Fed’s approach becomes less liberal.

“The markets look to the future. Cryptocurrencies are even more so because they are not under anyone’s control. It is the only free market left in the world.”, summed up popular cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi in a Twitter discussion on the subject.

“The Fed is still increasing its balance sheet, but at a slower pace. Smart money was made last month. Slow money this week.”

Traditional markets were equally directionless, with the S&P 500 falling 0.22% on the day.

As Cointelegraph reported, With Bitcoin underperforming compared to what many assumed would be the fourth quarter of 2021, a consensus is building that 2022 will form the peak of the market cycle for both BTC and altcoins.

“The panic and bearish sentiment towards BTC is extreme right now. But there is nothing extreme about this -38% retracement,” reiterated the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

“Over the years, BTC has fallen 30-40% many times in bull markets. In fact, $ BTC fell -53% last May; -38% is not extreme.”

Rekt Capital he pointed Previously that a close above $ 42,300 still represents a lower formation for the BTC / USD pair.

Fear is everywhere

In the altcoin markets, the mood was more pronounced on its downward bias.

Of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, all except Solana (SOL) were slightly in the red across daily time frames.

Dogecoin (DOGE), fresh off its Tesla hype, managed to secure around half of its 25% profit.

“Right now, people are easily selling their bags because they are convinced that there will be a big drop tonight,” argument Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index stood at 28/100, up from 21/100 on Tuesday, marking a transition from “extreme fear” to “fear” within its own range that reflects recent movements in Bitcoin.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

