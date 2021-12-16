Bitcoin: they deciphered two secrets and you already know how much it will be worth in 2022

On November 10, Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency on the crypto market, reached an all-time high of US $ 69,004.77 .

A few days later, its price started to decline and the decline definitely deepened this week as the cryptocurrency settled down and showed resistance at the US $ 48,000.

Behind this stagnation in its price, there are multiple reasons as well as future predictions of how much Bitcoin could be worth next year.

Why does the price of Bitcoin keep falling?

According to data from Material Indicators, a research firm that analyzes the crypto market with algorithms, traders are continually buying and selling Bitcoin for short-term profit while whales are just buying.

A whale is, simply put, an actor who controls a large enough portion of Bitcoin to be able to influence its price. According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), 10,000 investors concentrate the largest amount of bitcoins on the market and for this reason, they are able to control the price of the cryptocurrency.

“During none of the falls that Bitcoin had this year have we seen that traders and whales bought with true conviction,” they detail from the organization.

This behavior is pushing Bitcoin below $ 60,000 and creating a downtrend across the market.

What will happen to the price of Bitcoin in 2022?

Bitcoin

All projections on the price of Bitcoin are based on the fundamental and technical study of the cryptocurrency. Therefore, depending on who performs the analysis, the conclusion changes and the forecasts may be incorrect.

In other terms, Bitcoin price predictions are not an exact science And for this reason, prospective investors are advised to conduct their own research and operate according to the risk they may take and the capital they may lose, as money that you are not willing to lose should never be invested.

With this in mind, Coincodex, a platform that collects information from the cryptographic ecosystem, marks that 69% of investors are “bearish”, that is, they have a downtrend on the future price of Bitcoin.