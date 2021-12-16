BMW to introduce new color-changing car at the push of a button

The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 It’s fast approaching, and a variety of automakers have plans to make big reveals at the Las Vegas tech event. Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and a plethora of automotive suppliers will be represented there, as will BMW.

And it is precisely Bmw who, in addition to the latest version of his new electric SUV, the iX M60, the German car company is expected to reveal a really eye-catching technology: color-changing paint.

BMW iX. / Photo: Courtesy BMW.

In which car will the color change technology be revealed?

According to BMW, “on display [en el CES] it will be the first demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle at the touch of a button ”. Yes, that’s all we have to work with so far.

It is not clear in which vehicle the technology will be demonstrated, how many colors it is capable of changing, etc. All we know is that a car’s paint will change color on command.

BMW iX M60 the possible developer of such technology

It would make sense for this technology to be demonstrated in the high-performance iX M60 that the automaker will reveal at the show. However, that is far from certain. The iX M60 is expected to maintain the same 111.5 kWh battery pack and dual motors as the 2022 iX xDrive50, although it will likely have considerably more power. Currently, the xDrive50 version of the iX has 516 horsepower, which is still more than enough for an SUV of its size. However, it remains to be seen whether it will have more power than BMW’s next XM.

BMW iX. / Photo: Courtesy BMW.

In any case, we will have to wait until CES begins the first week of 2022 to find out how this technology will work. Whether it’s paint, vinyl wrap, or something totally different, we’ll see how it changes tune in the new year.

**********

