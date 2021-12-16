Bonds, Clemens and Ortiz lead votes for Cooperstown

Few are the official ballots that have been released to elect the new immortals to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and David Ortiz lead them.



Yesterday, the portal bbhoftracker.com featured the three leading former players in the first 26 ballots released by the Baseball Writers Association of the United States (BBWAA), representing 6.6 percent of the total of the votes released. According to the page that keeps the vote count, the estimated number of votes that must be cast is at least 392, while the total to reach 75% is 294.

Bonds and Clemens have 80.8% of those votes, while David Ortiz 76.9%. Others like Curt Schilling and Scott Rolen were even at 65.4%, followed by a triple tie between Todd Helton, Alex Rodriguez and Andruw Jones at 50.0%, respectively.

Manny Ramírez accounted for 38.5% of the papers. Meanwhile, Sammy Sosa, who is on his last chance, has 19.2% like Omar Vizquel.

The final results will be announced on January 25 of next year.

Players will be exalted if they get 75% of the vote. A player may be on the ballot for up to 10 years as long as at least five percent of the voters are considered, otherwise they will leave the ballot.

In the Bonds cases, Clemens, Schilling and Sosa are in their final year on the ballot. Manny is in sixth.